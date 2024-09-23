Assam records 86% drop in rhino poaching since 2016: CM

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaziranga and other protected habitats of the one-horned rhinoceros in Assam recorded an 86% drop in poaching of the herbivore since 2016, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a statement marking the celebration of World Rhino Day on Sunday, the Chief Minister attributed the turnaround – poachers killed 190 rhinos between 2000 and 2021 – to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “commitment to promoting and preserving” an animal that has been “synonymous to the identity” of Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the double-engine government took charge (of Assam) in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%,” he said, referring to the rhino as the crown jewel of the biodiversity of the Northeastern region.

“Ever since we assumed office, we have taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat, and ensure its safety,” he added.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister reiterated the Centre’s commitment to protecting the rhinos and complimented all those involved in its conservation efforts for years. “It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one-horned rhinos. I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

More than 2,850 rhinos were recorded during the last census of the animal in 2022. The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, measuring about 1,300 sq. km, housed an estimated 2,613 of these animals followed by the 28.30 sq. km Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (107) and the 279.83 sq. km Orang National Park (101).

‘Kaziranga model’

Wildlife officials in Assam said the ‘Kaziranga model’ has become a template for conservation in many rhino-bearing areas across the globe. Apart from a commando-like special protection force deployed and a “zero tolerance policy”, the park has an anti-poaching and surveillance camp every 5.82 sq. km.

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has 233 anti-poaching camps, each manned by three to five personnel.

“This year, we expressed our gratitude to the local communities living on the periphery of the tiger reserve. They play a vital role in our conservation efforts,” Kaziranga’s Director Sonali Ghosh said. The show of gratitude included a procession featuring a rhino replica in areas adjoining the tiger reserve.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.