Assam records 86% drop in rhino poaching since 2016: CM

Kaziranga National Park, the one-horned animal’s best-known home, has a surveillance camp every 5.82 sq. km

Published - September 23, 2024 03:44 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
A forest guard tries to drive away a one-horned rhino which is blocking vehicles transporting delegates of a National Integration Camp inside the Kaziranga National Park in Golagahat district of Assam.

A forest guard tries to drive away a one-horned rhino which is blocking vehicles transporting delegates of a National Integration Camp inside the Kaziranga National Park in Golagahat district of Assam.

Kaziranga and other protected habitats of the one-horned rhinoceros in Assam recorded an 86% drop in poaching of the herbivore since 2016, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a statement marking the celebration of World Rhino Day on Sunday, the Chief Minister attributed the turnaround – poachers killed 190 rhinos between 2000 and 2021 – to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “commitment to promoting and preserving” an animal that has been “synonymous to the identity” of Assam.

“Since the double-engine government took charge (of Assam) in 2016, poaching has dropped by 86%,” he said, referring to the rhino as the crown jewel of the biodiversity of the Northeastern region.

Drop in South Africa's rhino poaching linked to dehorning programmes

“Ever since we assumed office, we have taken various initiatives to protect the prized species, expand its habitat, and ensure its safety,” he added.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister reiterated the Centre’s commitment to protecting the rhinos and complimented all those involved in its conservation efforts for years. “It is a matter of immense pride that India is home to a large number of one-horned rhinos. I also fondly recall my visit to Kaziranga in Assam and urge you all to visit there as well,” he said.

More than 2,850 rhinos were recorded during the last census of the animal in 2022. The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, measuring about 1,300 sq. km, housed an estimated 2,613 of these animals followed by the 28.30 sq. km Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary (107) and the 279.83 sq. km Orang National Park (101).

‘Kaziranga model’

Wildlife officials in Assam said the ‘Kaziranga model’ has become a template for conservation in many rhino-bearing areas across the globe. Apart from a commando-like special protection force deployed and a “zero tolerance policy”, the park has an anti-poaching and surveillance camp every 5.82 sq. km.

On World Rhino Day, spotlight on ‘Kaziranga model’ of conservation

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has 233 anti-poaching camps, each manned by three to five personnel.

“This year, we expressed our gratitude to the local communities living on the periphery of the tiger reserve. They play a vital role in our conservation efforts,” Kaziranga’s Director Sonali Ghosh said. The show of gratitude included a procession featuring a rhino replica in areas adjoining the tiger reserve.

