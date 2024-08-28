Assam Opposition forum files FIR against CM for ‘promoting enmity’

GUWAHATI

The Congress-led United Opposition Forum, Assam (UOFA) on Wednesday lodged a first information report (FIR) against Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for “trying to promote enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion and race”.

The FIR was filed at the Dispur police station. It was signed by State Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah and his Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) counterpart Lurinjyoti Gogoi, the president and general secretary of the UOFA, respectively.

The duo complained that the Chief Minister and the BJP, have taken advantage of a case of gang rape in central Assam’s Dhing on August 22 to spew venom against a particular community, which led to attacks on some people belonging to the religious minority in eastern Assam’s Sivasagar.

They wrote that Mr. Sarma has a history of making provocative statements targeting a particular community and implored the people a year ago to throw out the Miyas – a pejorative term for Bengal-origin Muslims – from Guwahati. Apart from targeting a journalist for his Muslim identity, the Chief Minister said members of a religious drive out Hindus and adherents of other faiths to grab their land, they said.

“Such continuous rants in public have the potential to create disharmony between different communities,” they wrote.

Later, Mr. Borah told journalists that the Chief Minister took his communal mindset to a hallowed institution like the Assembly by proclaiming he would not let Assam be taken over by the Miyas. “We will write to President Droupadi Murmu to remove such a communal person as the Chief Minister,” he said.

The UOFA is a conglomerate of 11 political parties, including the CPI, CPI(M), and the Raijor Dal headed by Akhil Gogoi, who said he would rather resign as an MLA than tolerate the Chief Minister talk about “Hindu-Muslim” all the time.

Earlier, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said Mr. Sarma “tries to divide society” whenever he “is on the back foot”, as the people know “he has failed as a Chief Minister”.

White paper on demography

Insisting that he has been trying to maintain communal harmony and peace in Assam, Mr. Sarma said the government would bring out a white paper by May 2025 on the demographic changes in Assam. “This is being done for the people to understand the challenges from the increase in Muslim population and the decrease in the Hindu population,” he told journalists.

“In areas where Hindus are in a majority, there are no reports of communal violence and the two communities are living peacefully but a reverse situation is happening on the other front,” he said, claiming the demography has changed in 19,000 out of 28,000 polling booths in the State.

