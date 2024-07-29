Assam Muslims want Qazi system reinstated

GUWAHATI

Muslims across Assam on Monday petitioned Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, requesting him to reinstate the Qazi system, by bringing back the Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act of 1935.

The Act was repealed through an ordinance by the Governor of Assam in March. The Assam government’s justification was that it was a British-era legislation that promoted child marriage more often than not, community leaders said.

Representing the community, a few Muslim residents of the district headquarters submitted the plea to the Chief Minister through their respective Deputy Commissioner pointing out that it has been difficult for Muslims in Assam to register marriages since the 1935 Act was repealed.

“The registration of Muslim marriages was being handled by the Muslim marriage registrars, commonly known as Qazis, since 1935. However, for the past four months, we have been unable to register our marriages, leading to significant difficulties in dealing with various official protocols due to these unregistered marriages,” one of the letters to a district head read.

“The process of visiting government offices other than the Qazi office for registration has proven to be a cumbersome and distressing experience for us,” the letter said, requesting the reinstatement of the 1935 Act as “we do not wish to comply with the new registration rules”.

“More than 1 crore Muslims have been affected by the repealing of the Act as an alternative arrangement has not yet been made. Many writ petitions against the repealing of the Act are pending and a Division Bench of the Gauhati High Court is scheduled to hear the petitions on August 1,” Guwahati-based advocate, Zunaid Khalid said.