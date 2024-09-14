GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam mulls withdrawing 81,000 petty cases, cabinet nod to SOP

The cabinet also approved the proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence in aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicle industries and others by Dassault Systems Private Ltd

Published - September 14, 2024 09:34 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam cabinet decided to amend the SOP for the withdrawal of petty and minor cases in subordinate courts. File

Assam cabinet decided to amend the SOP for the withdrawal of petty and minor cases in subordinate courts. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Assam cabinet decided to amend the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the withdrawal of petty and minor cases in subordinate courts to allow time for serious offences, and decongest jails by releasing undertrial prisoners.

This will lead to the withdrawal of 81,000 petty and minor cases till March 2024, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said after the cabinet meeting on Friday (September 13, 2024).

“The Council Of Ministers also approved the proposal to establish a Centre of Excellence in aerospace, defence, automotive and electric vehicle industries and others by Dassault Systems Private Ltd,” he said.

Dassault will invest ₹200 crore along with external monitoring, advisory, and implementation support, while the state government will put in ₹40 crore in the project.

“As a part of this initiative, 3,000 engineering graduates will be trained in robotics, aerospace, defence, AI, and more,” Mr. Sarma said.

The cabinet also approved the procurement of 100 MW of wind-solar hybrid power from NTPC, which will help in meeting the shortfall in supply during the evening and night peak hours, he said.

It granted approval for holding a special recruitment drive to provide an opportunity to 4,669 additional contractual teachers to be regularised.

Besides, the cabinet gave the go-ahead for the addition of 1,26,000 beneficiaries in 126 Assembly constituencies under the ‘Orunodoi’ schemes, while 17 lakh more people will be given ration cards from September 19.

The Council Of Ministers also decided to revamp the Assam State Zoo at a cost of ₹362 crore.

