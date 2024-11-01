GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam IGP, five others get Home Ministry award

The Special Task Force headed by IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta caught ISIS India head Haris Farooqi and his associate in March

Published - November 01, 2024 07:28 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta.

IGP Partha Sarathi Mahanta. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Five Assam police personnel, including Inspector General of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta, received awards from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for addressing some of the State’s most pressing criminal issues within a year from March 21, 2023.

Three police personnel awarded are members of Assam’s Special Task Force (STF), which Mr Mahanta heads. Apart from carrying out strategic operations against drug trafficking, counterfeit currency, and rhino poaching, the STF apprehended the ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and ash-Sham) India head, Haris Farooqi in March.

The operation to catch Farooqi and his aide is believed to have broken the backbone of ISIS operations in India, marking a pivotal victory for Assam’s security efforts.

The other three members of the STF who received the Kendriya Grihamantri Dakshata Padak in the field of special operations are Additional Superintendent of Police Kalyan Kumar Pathak, Lance Naik Hemanta Kachari, and Constable Rajkumar Kaibartta.

Subrata Kumar Sen, the Additional SP of the Cachar district and Amrit Kumar Singha, the officer in charge of the Silchar police station received the MHA award in the field of investigation for cracking a murder case. Their meticulous probe led to the arrest of three men for murdering a 36-year-old woman in November 2022.

“The awards underscore the excellent professional commitment of our personnel,” Assam’s Director General of Police, Gyanendra Pratap Singh said.

Published - November 01, 2024 07:28 pm IST

