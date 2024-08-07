Assam group opposes Meghalaya ban on cave worship, threatens road blockade

Guwahati

ADVERTISEMENT

A hardline Hindu group in Assam has threatened blockades on arterial roads leading to Meghalaya if a ban on worshipping a ‘Shivaling’ in a geologically significant cave is not lifted.

About 60 km southwest of Meghalaya’s capital Shillong, Mawjymbuin near Mawsynram is a 209-metre-high natural cave made up of calcareous sandstones. A major attraction in the cave is a Shivaling-like stone below water-dripping stalactites almost resembling a cow’s udder.

ADVERTISEMENT

Along with Sohra or Cherrapunjee, Mawsynram is one of the wettest places on Earth.

The dorbar shnong (village council) of Mawsynram declined to let anyone worship or perform rituals at Mawjymbuin after an obscure Hindu group announced on August 1 that it would organise a pilgrimage, similar to the Kanwar Yatra, to the cave on August 10 and 11.

The village council’s ban irked another group, the Assam-based Kutumba Surakshya Parishad, which warned that the ban on worshipping at the cave would invite trouble for people of Meghalaya coming to Assam.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Meghalaya government should make proper arrangements for Hindus to worship the Shivaling during the sacred month of Shravan apart from making the local village body withdraw the ban,” the parishad’s president, Satya Ranjan Borah said.

Blaming Christian organisations for “forcing” the village council to ban Hindus from performing their “religious duties” at the cave, he said members of his organisation would block the highways leading to Meghalaya if the State government failed to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for the devotees of Lord Shiva.

Meghalaya’s Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh supported the village council’s decision. “What they did is logical and reasonable as the cave is a major tourist attraction for cavers from across the world. Allowing members of a particular religion to use the cave as a place of worship can hurt tourism in the area,” he told journalists in the State’s capital, Shillong.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lyngdoh, however, said the village council did not inform the government about its decision to ban worship inside the Mawjymbuin cave.

H.M. Shangpliang, spokesperson of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) and former MLA of the Mawsynram Assembly constituency, also backed the village council’s ban. “People have invested heavily in tourism in the area and the cave cannot be converted into a place of worship,” he said.

The NPP is one of the major allies of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the northeast.

Hindus in Assam and Meghalaya sniffed a deliberate attempt to deny them their right to worship at the “holy” cave. “Hindus have been offering prayers at the cave because the natural Shivaling has been standing there for ages,” a Meghalaya local who visited Mawjymbuin several times as a kanwariya (devotee of Lord Shiva) said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.