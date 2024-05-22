GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam Govt compensates six Muslim families for house demolition

The Gauhati High Court has given three weeks to the State government to let it know what action has been taken in an associated case seeking compensation for the alleged custodial death of Safikul Islam

Published - May 22, 2024 09:04 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
The demolished houses were located in the migrant Muslim-dominated Chalnabori village under the Batadrava police station. File.

The demolished houses were located in the migrant Muslim-dominated Chalnabori village under the Batadrava police station. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Assam government on May 22 told the Gauhati High Court that it has paid ₹32.5 lakh as compensation to six families whose houses were demolished following an arson attack on a police station in central Assam two years ago.

A mob set the Batadrava police station on fire after the alleged custodial death of Safikul Islam, a fish vendor, on May 21, 2022. The local authorities retaliated by bulldozing the houses of some of the arsonists, including that of Safikul.

According to an affidavit submitted to the High Court, the government said ₹10 lakh each was provided to Imamul Haque and Mojibur Rahman for the demolition of their pucca houses while ₹2.5 lakh was paid for each kutchha house flattened. Mr. Rahman was paid ₹12.5 lakh as he had lost a concrete and a non-concrete house.

“In an associated case we had filed, the court has asked the State government to reply within three weeks outlining the action taken regarding the claim for compensation for the custodial death of Safikul Islam,” Zunaid Khalid, the advocate handling the case for the affected families, said.

Safikul’s widow, Rashida Khatun, had filed a writ petition seeking appropriate compensation from the State government for the custodial death of her husband. She has four minor children.

The court had turned Mr. Khalid’s petition for compensation for the affected people into a suo motu PIL on May 22, 2022. It ordered an assessment of the demolished houses by a government-constituted panel on January 3, 2023.

The demolished houses were located in the migrant Muslim-dominated Chalnabori village under the Batadrava police station.

