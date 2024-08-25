Assam gang-rape case triggers political war

GUWAHATI

The alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in central Assam’s Dhing on August 22 has triggered a war of words between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Opposition Congress.

Taking to X on August 24, the State BJP accused the Congress party of jumping to the defence of the rape accused, who the police claimed had drowned after jumping into a pond in a bid to escape from police custody. The accused, Taijul alias Tafazzul Ali, was in handcuffs.

“So, is it true that @INCAssam is rolling out the red carpet, mobilizing every corner of its vast ecosystem and loyal supporters, to defend their ‘star’ of the Dhing incident who finally faced the music today (August 24)? Must be because he hails from a particular community, right?” the BJP’s post read.

“Assam is just dying to know — because, clearly, such a ‘worthy cause’ deserves nothing less than a well-oiled, covert operation funded by the highest levels, right?” the party asked with screenshots of posts by some journalists on predicting an “encounter” on August 23.

The BJP also posted screenshots of comments by some journalists against “encounters” of people accused of crimes in Assam without a trial.

The Assam Congress countered by posting: “Nothing better was expected from @BJP4Assam than to communalize even rape & murder. To suppress voice of people you’ve started targeting journalists too. SHAMEFUL!”

The party said its stand has always been clear “be it in Dhing, Lakhimpur, Hathras, Unnao, molestation of women wrestlers, rape & murder of doctor in Kolkata or garlanding of rapists & murderers of Bilkis Bano”.

“INC condemns every incident with equal fervour & doesn’t shy away from selective criticism. Every perpetrator irrespective of caste, creed & religion must be apprehended & punished by law,” the Congress said, slamming the BJP for being “influenced” by an “aberrant” Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma.

While political and social organisations criticised the government for failing to maintain law and order, the State’s Director General of Police (DGP) Gyanendra Pratap Singh said the conviction rate in Assam under the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Special and local laws increased from 16.75% in 2023 to 21.84% in 2024 up to July. The data emerged during a crime conference at the police headquarters in August, he said.

Attributing the “effectiveness” to the ongoing judicial reforms and improvement in investigations, he said the increase in conviction rate underlined the commitment of the police toward enhancing judicial efficiency and delivering justice to all.

Mr. Singh also said the submission of charge-sheets in criminal cases increased from 52.6% in 2023 to 64.56% by July this year.