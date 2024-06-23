ADVERTISEMENT

Assam floods: Situation remains grim, over 1.17 lakh people affected

Published - June 23, 2024 12:15 pm IST - Guwahati

The flood waters have inundated 968 villages in 27 revenue circles in Assam

PTI

A groom along with his family members use a boat to reach the wedding venue during floods, at Kampur, in Nagaon district on June 20, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The flood situation in Assam continued to remain grim on June 23 with over 1.17 lakh people still reeling under the deluge across 10 districts of the State, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The flood waters have inundated 968 villages in 27 revenue circles in these districts, he said in a post on X.

The authorities are presently running 134 relief camps and 94 relief distribution centres, where a total of 17,661 people are taking shelter currently, he added.

Mr. Sarma also said that the Kushiyara river is at present flowing above the danger mark at Karimganj in the Barak Valley.

On Saturday, the flood situation had improved marginally as the number of affected people decreased, though two more deaths were reported, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

Cropland of 3,995.33 hectares was still under flood waters, while 2,20,546 animals, including 47,795 poultry, remained affected, it added.

Damage to various infrastructures like houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges and embankments, were reported from across the State, the ASDMA said.

