Assam floods: 15 dead, six lakh people affected in 10 districts

Published - June 02, 2024 02:32 pm IST - Guwahati

The death toll in Assam floods and storm since May 28 is at 15, the officials said

PTI

Villagers are seen crossing the road as flood waters inundated large areas of Gobha village in Morigaon district. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The flood situation in Assam remained unchanged with more than six lakh people in 10 districts reeling under waters, officials said on June 2.

Heavy rains in different parts of the State led to the swelling of river water levels, forcing affected people in many areas to evacuate to safety, they said.

Kopili, Barak and Kushiyara rivers were flowing over the danger level.

Altogether 6,01,642 people in Hailakandi Hojai, Morigaon, Karimganj, Nagaon, Cachar, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Karbi Anglong West and Dima Hasao districts remained affected due to the floods.

The death toll in floods and storm since May 28 is at 15, the officials said.

Nagaon remained the worst-hit district with over 2.79 affected population, followed by Hojai (1,26,813 affected population) and Cachar (1,12,265).

More than 40,000 displaced people were taking shelter in relief camps across various districts.

Rescue and relief operations were being carried out by multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF, local administration and people.

An Assam Rifles jawan provides drinking water to a resident in a flood-affected area in Imphal, Manipur on June 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI via X/@official_dgar

Road and rail communication in several parts of the state remained disrupted, officials said.

In view of damage to track between New Haflong's Chandranathpur section and water logging at Silchar station of Lumding division, at least 10 trains scheduled for commencing journey from Saturday to Monday were cancelled, a Northeast Frontier Railway spokesperson said.

