Assam flood: Stranded people rescued by IAF chopper

GUWAHATI: A team of rescuers stranded on a sandbar or river island had to be airlifted to safety in northeastern Assam after their rescue boat capsized while rescuing flood-hit people on Sunday, June 30.

Officials of the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said nine State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Fire and Emergency Services personnel were stranded on a near-submerged sandbar in the Siang River during a rescue operation in Dhemaji district’s Siboguri area. Their rescue boat capsized during the operation.

“The rescue team in charge communicated to us that it would be difficult for other SDRF teams to move to that place due to water waves and current,” Himangshu Baruah, divisional officer (technical) of the State’s Fire and Emergency Services said in an SOS to the ASDMA on June 30.

He sought the airlifting of the trapped rescue team from the location in the Siang River, one of three that converge to form the Brahmaputra a few kilometres downstream.

She said Gyanendra Dev Tripathi, the Chief Executive Officer contacted officials at the Centre for permission to deploy an India Air Force chopper to rescue the stranded men on June 30. “The ASDMA will bear the cost of the air operation,” she added.

An IAF chopper was also used to airlift 13 fishermen stranded on Hatia Ali (sandbar) in the Dibrugarh district early Tuesday morning. This followed a request from the District Commissioner, Bikram Kairi.

“The fishermen were stranded in the middle of the Brahmaputra since June 28. Boats of the SDRF, National Disaster Response Force, and Inland Water Transport could not be operated due to the extreme current of the river,” Mr. Kairi said.

The water level of the Brahmaputra remained in the range of 105.06 and 105.8 metres for the last five days. The danger level in the district is 105.70 metres,” he added.

According to the data provided by the ASDMA, two waves of intermittent floods since May claimed 35 human lives till July 1. The second wave began on June 16.

“More than 6.44 lakh people have been affected by the floods across 19 districts with Lakhimpur and Dhemaji being the two worst hit. So far, 8,142 people are taking shelter in 72 relief camps,” the ASDMA spokesperson said.

Apart from the Brahmaputra, seven rivers were flowing above the danger level till Monday night. These include the Subansiri, Jia-Bharali, Beki, and Kushiyara.

In Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, 95 of the 233 anti-poaching camps have been under five feet of water.

Park officials said the water level is not high enough for the animals to seek higher grounds in the Karbi Anglong district across National Highway 715.

“The Nagaon and Golaghat district authorities have, however, imposed speed restrictions near nine animal corridors on the highway. The speed limit ranges from 20 to 40 km per hour to prevent the animals from being run over by the vehicles while crossing the highway,” an official said.

