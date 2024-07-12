GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam flood situation unchanged, nearly 14 lakh people affected

A number of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing over the danger level in different parts of the state, it added.

Updated - July 12, 2024 12:00 pm IST

Published - July 12, 2024 11:51 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
A woman walks through a flood-affected area, in Nagaon district of Assam.

A woman walks through a flood-affected area, in Nagaon district of Assam. | Photo Credit: PTI

The flood situation in Assam has shown no signs of improvement, with nearly 14 lakh people across 26 districts continuing to grapple with the deluge as of July 12, according to an official report.

A number of major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, were flowing over the danger level in different parts of the state, it added.

Assam flood situation improves marginally; 17 lakh affected in 26 districts

The toll in this year’s floods, storms and lightings has reached 99.

Excess flood waters are being diverted to irrigate paddy fields in the outskirts of Guwahati.

Excess flood waters are being diverted to irrigate paddy fields in the outskirts of Guwahati. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar

The report said 13,99,948 people remained affected in 83 revenue circles and 2,545 villages spread across 26 districts.

The affected districts are Cachar, Barpeta, Kamrup, Nagaon, Dhubri, Biswanath, Golaghat, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Sivsagar, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Tinsukia, Nalbari, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Lakhimpur, Karimganj, Charaideo, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Darrang, Jorhat, Kamrup Metropolitan, Majuli and Chirang.

Assam flood situation grim; nearly 23 lakh people affected in 28 districts

The affected population as on Wednesday was 14,38,900 in 25 districts.

Dhubri remained the worst-hit district with 2,41,186 affected, followed by Cachar (1,60,889) and Darrang (1,08,125).

Currently, 41,596 displaced people are seeking refuge in 189 relief camps, while another 110 relief distribution centres are catering to 72,847 people.

Forest officials try to chase away a wild elephant who came down from a flood-affected area after crossing Brahmputra river, at Barhardia near Hajo in Kamrup district.

Forest officials try to chase away a wild elephant who came down from a flood-affected area after crossing Brahmputra river, at Barhardia near Hajo in Kamrup district. | Photo Credit: PTI

Multiple agencies, including the SDRF and local administrations, were engaged in relief and rescue operations.

The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger level at Nematighat, Tezpur and Dhubri, while the Burhidihing was over the red mark in Khowang, Disang in Nanglamuraghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj.

Damage to various infrastructure, including houses, bridges, roads and embankments, have been reported from various affected districts, the report said.

