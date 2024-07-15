ADVERTISEMENT

Assam flood situation improving

Published - July 15, 2024 11:18 am IST - Guwahati

Flood situation in Assam improving; 109 dead, 5,97,600 affected, 1,342 villages submerged, relief efforts ongoing

PTI

A view of the partially submerged houses at flood-affected Kaliabor Village, in Nagaon on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve significantly on July 15 as water level has been receding fast from different parts of the State, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has also not issued any warning except predicting some rains in Barak valley and a few districts of central Assam.

Meanwhile, a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 14 night said that one person each died in Karimganj and Nilambazar revenue circles of Karimganj district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood, landslide, storm and lightning has increased to 109.

The report said more than 5,97,600 people are hit due to flood in Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts.

Cachar is the worst hit with nearly 1.16 lakh people suffering, followed by Dhubri with almost 81,500 lakh people and Nagaon with more than 76,000 people reeling under flood waters, it added.

“Flood water is receding from almost all inundated areas of the state. As the rain has stopped, the condition is likely to improve further,” a senior official of ASDMA said.

The administration has been operating 172 relief camps and relief distribution centres across 13 districts, taking care of 58,816 displaced people at present.

The authority has distributed 594.48 quintals of rice, 110.95 quintals of dal, 28.82 quintals of salt and 2,580.04 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the State during the last 24 hours.

At present, 1,342 villages are under water and 25,367.61 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Dhemaji, Golaghat, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara and Karimganj.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.

Its tributaries Burhidihing at Chenimari and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are flowing above the danger levels.

On account of widespread flooding, over 2,83,700 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the State.

