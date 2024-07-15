GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam flood situation improving

Flood situation in Assam improving; 109 dead, 5,97,600 affected, 1,342 villages submerged, relief efforts ongoing

Published - July 15, 2024 11:18 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
A view of the partially submerged houses at flood-affected Kaliabor Village, in Nagaon on July 13, 2024.

A view of the partially submerged houses at flood-affected Kaliabor Village, in Nagaon on July 13, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The flood situation in Assam continued to improve significantly on July 15 as water level has been receding fast from different parts of the State, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department’s Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has also not issued any warning except predicting some rains in Barak valley and a few districts of central Assam.

Assam flood situation continues to improve; water receding fast

Meanwhile, a report by Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 14 night said that one person each died in Karimganj and Nilambazar revenue circles of Karimganj district.

With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year’s flood, landslide, storm and lightning has increased to 109.

The report said more than 5,97,600 people are hit due to flood in Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sivasagar districts.

Assam flood situation grim despite water levels started receding in many parts

Cachar is the worst hit with nearly 1.16 lakh people suffering, followed by Dhubri with almost 81,500 lakh people and Nagaon with more than 76,000 people reeling under flood waters, it added.

“Flood water is receding from almost all inundated areas of the state. As the rain has stopped, the condition is likely to improve further,” a senior official of ASDMA said.

The administration has been operating 172 relief camps and relief distribution centres across 13 districts, taking care of 58,816 displaced people at present.

Kaziranga’s women guards ensure safer passage for flood-hit animals

The authority has distributed 594.48 quintals of rice, 110.95 quintals of dal, 28.82 quintals of salt and 2,580.04 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the State during the last 24 hours.

At present, 1,342 villages are under water and 25,367.61 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam, the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Dhemaji, Golaghat, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhubri, Goalpara and Karimganj.

Assam flood situation unchanged, nearly 14 lakh people affected

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger marks at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.

Its tributaries Burhidihing at Chenimari and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are flowing above the danger levels.

On account of widespread flooding, over 2,83,700 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the State.

Related Topics

Assam / flood

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.