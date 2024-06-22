Assam flood situation improves marginally; toll rises to 39

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of affected people and districts decreased, although two more deaths were reported, an official bulletin said on Saturday.

Two deaths have been reported in the State in the past 24 hours, taking the toll in this year's flood, landslides, and storm to 39, an Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

The Kopili and Kushiyara rivers continue to flow above the danger level at Dharamtul and Karimganj, respectively.

Twelve districts — Barpeta, Kamrup, Bajali, Goalpara, Nagaon, Hojai, Udalguri, Karimganj, Darrang, Nalbari, Kamrup Metropolitan, and Cachar — have been affected.

Karimganj continued to be the worst-hit district, with 1,39,989 people still remaining affected, followed by Darrang, with the affected population numbering 56,863.

Cropland of 3,995.33 hectares is still under flood waters, while 2,20,546 animals, including 47,795 poultry, remain affected.

As many as 134 relief camps have been set up, sheltering 17,661 persons, while another 94 relief distribution centres are also operational in the State.

Fifty-four persons were evacuated in Kamrup district by the local administration and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel, with 16 boats deployed for rescue operations in different areas.

Damage to houses, cattle sheds, roads, bridges, embankments, and other infrastructure has been reported from across the State, the ASDMA bulletin said.

