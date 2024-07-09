GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam flood situation improves marginally, 18.80 lakh still affected

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow over the danger level at different places with a forecast of rain in isolated places

Updated - July 09, 2024 11:19 am IST

Published - July 09, 2024 11:06 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Forest officials try to chase away a wild elephant who came down from a flood-affected area after crossing Brahmputra river, at Barhardia near Hajo in Kamrup district, on July 7, 2024.

Forest officials try to chase away a wild elephant who came down from a flood-affected area after crossing Brahmputra river, at Barhardia near Hajo in Kamrup district, on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The flood situation in Assam improved marginally as the number of people reeling under the deluge in 27 districts decreased to around 18.80 lakh, officials said on July 9.

The toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm rose to 85 with six more deaths reported on Monday, they said.

Also read | Assam flood situation grim; nearly 23 lakh people affected in 28 districts

Several major rivers, including the Brahmaputra, continued to flow over the danger level at different places with a forecast of rain in isolated places.

The affected population was 18,80,700 in 27 districts as compared to almost 22.75 lakh people suffering from the deluge on Sunday, the officials said.

Dhubri with nearly 4.75 lakh people reeling under water was the worst-hit district, followed by Cachar with over 2.01 lakh and Barpeta with nearly 1.36 lakh suffering from the flood.

The administration has been operating 543 camps and relief distribution centres in 25 districts, taking care of 3,45,500 displaced people at present, the officials said.

Rescue operations by multiple agencies, including National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF are being carried out across the affected areas.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati said on Monday that a cyclonic circulation lies over Assam and neighbourhoods up to 1.5 km above the mean sea level.

In the next 24 hours, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, it added.

The Brahmaputra river is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, and Dhubri.

Other major rivers that have breached the red mark are Subansiri at Badatighat, Burhidihing at Chenimari, Dikhou at Sivasagar, Disang at Nanglamuraghat, Kopili at Dharamtul, Barak at BP Ghat, Sankosh at Golokganj and Kushiyara at Karimganj town.

Damage to infrastructure, including embankments, roads and bridges, has been reported from different parts of the state, the officials added.

