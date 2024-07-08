GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam flood situation grim; nearly 23 lakh people affected in 28 districts

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said all relief camps in flood-affected districts are well maintained and stocked with enough essential items till the situation normalises.

Published - July 08, 2024 10:38 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with children during his visit to a flood-affected area, in Kamrup district, Sunday, on July 7, 2024.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma interacts with children during his visit to a flood-affected area, in Kamrup district, Sunday, on July 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“Assam’s flood situation remained grim on July 8 with a population of nearly 23 lakh affected in 28 districts as the water level of most rivers continue to flow above the danger mark,” according to an official bulletin.

The death toll in this year's flood, landslide and storm was 78 with 66 succumbing in the deluge alone.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi was scheduled to arrive at Silchar on July 8 and visit a flood relief camp at Fulertal in Cachar district en route to Manipur.

Also read | Assam flood: Stranded people rescued by IAF chopper

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said all relief camps in flood-affected districts are well maintained and stocked with enough essential items till the situation normalises.

He said the safety and hygiene of flood relief camps was a priority of the government with his team reaching out to all people staying there to gather real-time feedback'.

Currently, nearly 23 lakh people in 3,446 villages of 28 districts were affected while 68,432.75 hectares of cropland have been inundated by the second wave of floods. Dhubri was the worst hit with 7,54,791 affected, followed by Cachar with 1,77,928 and Barpeta with 1,34,328 suffering in the swirling water.

Altogether 53,689 people have taken shelter in 269 relief camps while 3,15,520 non-relief camp inmates have been provided with relief materials. The Brahmaputra was flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.

Other rivers that have breached the red mark are Burhi Dihing in Khowang, Dikhou in Sivasagar, Disang in Nanglamuraghat, Dhansiri in Numaligarh, Kopili in Dharamtul, Beki in Barpeta, Sankosh in Golakganj, Barak in BP Ghat and Kushiyara in Karimganj.

Multiple agencies, including NDRF, SDRF and local administration, have been carrying out relief and rescue operations with 171 boats deployed in various parts. Altogether, 70 people and 459 cattle were rescued in the last 24 hours by several agencies. Damage to roads, bridges, Anganwadi centres and fishery ponds, have been reported from across the State.

Related Topics

Assam / Dispur / Guwahati / flood / rains / natural disasters

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.