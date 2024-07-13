GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam flood situation grim despite water levels started receding in many parts

"Low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh and southern parts of Assam and Meghalaya," IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati said.

Published - July 13, 2024 11:41 am IST - Guwahati

PTI
Workers use geo-bags to restore an embankment that was damaged by flood water, at Hatimura in Nagaon district, on July 12, 2024.

Workers use geo-bags to restore an embankment that was damaged by flood water, at Hatimura in Nagaon district, on July 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The flood situation in Assam remained grim on July 13 even though the water levels have started receding in many parts of the State,” officials said.

The India Meteorological Department's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has said that moderate rainfall is very likely to occur at most places of Assam with isolated heavy to very heavy rain likely over Kokrajhar district.

"Low to moderate flash flood risk is likely over few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Arunachal Pradesh and southern parts of Assam and Meghalaya," it added.

Meanwhile, a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 12 said that seven more people lost their lives and more than 12.33 lakh people are reeling under the deluge across 23 districts.

The total number of people who lost their lives in this year’s flood, landslide, storm and lightning has increased to 106. “Dhubri is the worst hit with more than 3.18 lakh people affected, followed by Cachar with almost 1.5 lakh people and Golaghat with more than 95,000 people reeling under flood waters,” it added.

"Flood water is receding in many parts of the State. As the rain has stopped in most areas, the condition is likely to improve further," a senior official of ASDMA said.

The administration has been operating 316 relief camps and relief distribution centres in 18 districts, taking care of 2,95,651 displaced people at present.

The State government has distributed 3,621.01 quintals of rice, 666.3 quintals of dal, 6,266.61 quintals of salt and 11,446.82 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the State during the last 24 hours.

“At present, 2,406 villages are under water and 32,924.32 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam,” the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in many districts across the State. At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri.

Its tributaries Burhidihing at Chenimari and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are flowing above the danger level. “The Barak river’s tributary Kushiyara is also flowing above the danger mark at Karimganj town,” ASDMA said.

On account of widespread flooding, more than 6,67,175 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the State.

Assam / Dispur / Guwahati / flood / rains

