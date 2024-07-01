GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam flood situation critical, rescue teams on standby: CM Himanta

IMD has warned of heavy rainfall in Assam for the next two to three days

Published - July 01, 2024 05:39 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Villagers use a boat to cross a flood-affected area along with their belongings, in Morigaon district on July 1, 2024.

Villagers use a boat to cross a flood-affected area along with their belongings, in Morigaon district on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam's flood situation has turned critical following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on July 1.

The Brahmaputra and all its tributaries are flowing above the danger level, Sarma said at a press conference in Guwahati.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rainfall for the next two to three days, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah called me and assured of all help to deal with the situation,” the Assam CM said.

The NDRF and Army will be on standby to deal with any emergency, he said.

People use a boat to cross flood waters following heavy rainfall, in Nagaon district on July 1, 2024.

People use a boat to cross flood waters following heavy rainfall, in Nagaon district on July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

"All Ministers, MLAs and officials have been asked to closely monitor the situation,” he added.

Altogether 2,70,628 people in 14 districts, including Brahmaputra and Barak valleys, are reeling under the deluge, officials said.

