Assam flood situation continues to improve, water receding fast

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati forecast no rain in most parts of the State barring the western districts during the day.

Published - July 19, 2024 12:10 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Villagers repair the embankment that was breached owing to floods, in Baksa district of Assam, on July 18, 2024.

Villagers repair the embankment that was breached owing to floods, in Baksa district of Assam, on July 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

“The flood situation in Assam improved on July 19, with water levels receding across the State,” officials said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati forecast no rain in most parts of the State barring the western districts during the day.

According to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 18, 2,72,037 people across 695 villages in 31 revenue circles of 13 districts are currently affected.

Over 33% of flood deaths in 8.82% area of Assam

The affected districts are Kamrup, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Goalpara, Sivasagar, Cachar, Dhubri, Karimganj, Nalbari, Nagaon, Dhemaji and Kamrup Metropolitan districts.

"We do not foresee heavy rains in the State. Water levels in various areas are also receding. We hope the situation will become normal soon," an official of ASDMA said.

Currently, 12,929 displaced people are housed in 62 relief camps, with 14 relief distribution centres serving 17,341 affected people. Additionally, 13,804.36 hectares of crop land remain submerged. The Brahmaputra was flowing above the red mark in Dhubri and Disang in Nanglamuraghat.

The ASDMA bulletin also said damage to infrastructure such as embankments, houses, roads and bridges have been reported from several affected districts.

Guwahati / Dispur / flood / rains

