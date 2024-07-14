Assam flood situation continues to improve; water receding fast

“The flood situation in Assam continued to improve on July 14 as water level is receding fast across the State,” officials said.

The India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Guwahati has also not issued any warning except predicting some rains in Barak valley and a few districts of central Assam.

Meanwhile, a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on July 13 said that one person died at Gogamukh revenue circle of Dhemaji district. With this, the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood, landslide, storm and lightning has increased to 107.

The report said more than 8,40,000 people are hit due to the floods in Barpeta, Cachar, Chirang, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hailakandi, Jorhat, Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Karimganj, Majuli, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar and South Salmara districts.

“Cachar is the worst hit with nearly 1.5 lakh people suffering, followed by Dhubri with almost 1.27 lakh people and Nagaon with more than 88,500 people reeling under flood waters,” it added.

The administration has been operating 221 relief camps and relief distribution centres across 13 districts, taking care of 72,046 displaced people at present.

The authority has distributed 616.49 quintals of rice, 111.65 quintals of dal, 32.16 quintals of salt and 2,956.25 litres of mustard oil among the flood victims of the state during the last 24 hours.

“At present, 1,705 villages are under water and 39,898.92 hectares of crop areas have been damaged across Assam,” the ASDMA said.

Embankments, roads, bridges and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in Barpeta, Dhemaji, Dhubri, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, Cachar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Morigaon, Nagaon and Sivasagar.

At present, the mighty Brahmaputra is flowing above the danger mark at Nimatighat, Tezpur and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhidihing at Chenimari and Disang at Nanglamuraghat are flowing above the danger levels.

“The Barak river’s tributary Kushiyara is also flowing above the danger marks at Karimganj town,” ASDMA said. On account of widespread flooding, more than 5,03,400 domestic animals and poultry are affected across the State.