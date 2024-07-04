ADVERTISEMENT

Assam flood: 17 animals drown, 72 rescued in Kaziranga National Park

Updated - July 04, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Published - July 04, 2024 03:35 pm IST - Guwahati

Assam floods inundate 141 wildlife camps and cause 17 animal deaths in Kaziranga National Park

PTI

Deer cross a National Highway near the flood-affected Kaziranga National Park, in Nagaon district, July 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Seventeen animals have died so far due to drowning while 72 others rescued from flood waters inside the famed Kaziranga National Park, an official said on July 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

The animal mortality includes 11 hog deer due to drowning in the park and five during treatment.

Assam flood situation deteriorates, 16.50 lakh people affected in 29 districts

The forest officials rescued 63 hog deer, two each of otter, sambar and a scop owl and one each of a rhino calf, Indian hare and a jungle cat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, 26 animals are under treatment while 29 others have been released after treatment, the official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Eleven animals had died due to drowning while 65 others had been rescued from flood waters in the Kaziranga National Park till July 3.

Flooding Impact on Eastern Assam Wildlife Division

Out of the total 233 camps in the Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, 141 are still inundated so far as against the 173 on July 3 , the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the Eastern or Agoratoli range 21 of the 34 camps have been inundated while 38 of the 58 camps in central range, 33 out of the 39 in Western or Bagori range, 10 out of the 25 in Burapahar and three out of the nine in Bokakhat are under flood waters.

Altogether nine camps have been vacated by forest personnel so far with two each in Agoratoli and central range, three in Bokakhat, and one each in Biswanath and Nagaon wildlife divisions.

Assam floods claim 8 more lives, death toll 46

Forest Department employees including security personnel stay in camps inside the national park to conduct patrolling for the protection of flora and fauna.

Meanwhile, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) to restrict the movement of vehicular traffic on NH-37 (New NH-715) and its speed to between 20 to 40 km/hour is in force.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US