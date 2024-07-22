ADVERTISEMENT

Assam districts seek info on NRC-listed people without Aadhaar

Published - July 22, 2024 03:00 am IST - GUWAHATI

Some 7.51 lakh out of 26,57,784 people whose biometrics were frozen during the updating process were included in the complete draft of the NRC published in August 2019

The Hindu Bureau

Representational file picture of villagers check their names in the final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at a center in Buraburi village in Morigaon district, Assam | Photo Credit: AP

GUWAHATI

The Assam government has sought a list of individuals included in the complete draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) but had their biometrics frozen during the updating process.

A total of 26,57,784 people out of 3.3 crore applicants have not been able to apply for Aadhaar cards after they failed to produce documents establishing their citizenship before two NRC drafts – one on December 31, 2017, and the other on July 30, 2018 – were published.

Some 7.51 lakh of them were included in the complete draft published on August 31, 2019, following the claims and objections phase of the NRC. But their biometrics along with the 19.06 lakh who were left out of the NRC continued to remain frozen.

On July 20, the Aadhaar cells in the office of all district commissioners in the State issued directives to their respective circle officers to identify the NRC-listed individuals facing biometric issues. The circle officers were asked to submit the list of such individuals within a week.

The directives underscored the urgency of the task “to ensure comprehensive Aadhaar generation” for all individuals who missed out despite featuring in the complete draft of the NRC. Many poor people left out of the Aadhaar system have been unable to access government services and benefits.

In February, Assam’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pijush Hazarika told the 126-member Assembly that the State government was worried about the fate of the people whose biometrics remain locked.

“We formed a sub-committee to handle the issue and also took it up with the Registrar General of India apart from submitting a memorandum to the Centre in August 2022 seeking a solution to the problem. But the matter is with the Supreme Court, which has been monitoring the NRC,” he said.

