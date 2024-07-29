GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam district heads instructed to only serve vegetarian food at state events

Government functions should be simple and solemn, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said at a two-day conference of District Commissioners

Updated - July 29, 2024 10:12 pm IST

Published - July 29, 2024 09:58 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Bishwa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the State’s District Commissioners (DCs) to keep government functions simple and solemn.

Attending a two-day conference of the DCs in Guwahati on July 29, he also said only vegetarian food should be served at such functions or whenever the Chief Minister or any other Minister visits a district.

“In case of the Chief Minister’s visit to a district, the cavalcade should not consist of more than 10 cars, including that of the DC and the SP (Superintendent of Police),” Dr. Sarma said.

In June, the CM admonished a DC in western Assam for arranging an elaborate lunch during a meeting of the State Cabinet. He said the DC had not followed instructions to arrange a simple vegetarian meal and had served lunch with too many items.

The Chief Minister also asked each DC to transform the district as a fulcrum of administration to ensure convenient disbursal of benefits. He said a core team would be constituted at the State-level to support the DCs in delegating works to the sub-districts.

“The DCs should give more emphasis on the areas and sectors that their respective districts are rich in so that each district can contribute to the growth of the State,” he said.

“The DCs should expedite work on health, education, and Anganwadi centres as they hold immense potential for development. They should visit residences of achievers in their district,” he added.

