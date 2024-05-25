Assam custodial death case: Suspension of cops withdrawn

GUWAHATI

The Assam Police on Saturday withdrew the suspension of three of its personnel in the Lakhimpur district after the death of a person accused of theft at the Khelmati outpost was found to be due to a pre-existing heart condition.

The district police also arrested 15 people, including two minors, for pelting stones at the outpost following the death of 42-year-old Arsabh Ali on May 23 morning. Materials preparatory to arson were seized from them during search operations, the police said.

Ali was detained in connection with the theft of a mobile phone two months ago.

“Preliminary post-mortem reports are indicative of the death of the person in police custody due to pre-existing coronary disease. The district Superintendent of Police has been directed to withdraw the suspension orders of the policemen, including the in-charge of the outpost but a detailed inquiry and mandatory follow-up would continue,” the State’s Director General of Police Gyanendra Pratap Singh said.

He also said the 15 people were arrested based on the evidence collected, and CCTV footage of the attack on the police outpost.

In another case of attack on the men in uniform, the Assam and Meghalaya Police arrested three people in a joint operation in an area bordering the two States. The three were in a mob that turned violent after the police recovered eight buffaloes taken away by them.

A policeman attached to the South Salmara Police Station was injured in the attack in the early hours of May 23.