  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
Assam Congress seeks white paper on crime against women

The Chief Minister’s confession that 23 incidents happened in two months underlines the complete breakdown in law and order in the State, the party said

Updated - August 24, 2024 08:03 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 07:43 pm IST - Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau
The demand followed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s said 23 cases of rapes and crimes against women have been registered in Assam since the Lok Sabha elections. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Assam unit of Congress on Saturday (August 24, 2024) demanded a white paper on crimes against women during the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led rule since 2016 in the State.

The demand followed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s said 23 cases of rapes and crimes against women have been registered in Assam since the Lok Sabha elections, whose third and last phase was held on May 7. His statement was in the context of the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl by three men in central Assam’s Dhing on August 22, triggering outrage across the State.

“It is a matter of deep concern that the Chief Minister, who holds the Home portfolio, confessed that women in Assam are not safe by listing such cases in the last two months. Isn’t this an admission that there is a law-and-order failure concerning women’s safety in the State?” Bobbeeta Sharma, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) vice president said.

Citing official data, she said the conviction rate in cases of crime against women in Assam has been in the range of 0.5-3.61% since 2018.

“After the confession, the BJP-led government must present a white paper with a comprehensive report on crime against women in Assam and steps taken to avert such crimes in the last 10 years. This is not a demand for a political platform but the demand of every mother, every sister, and every daughter of Assam who wants to live a safe and secure life,” Ms. Sharma said.

Ratul Kalita, the APPC’s social media head, referred to a report the Chief Minister tabled in the Assembly in March 2023. According to the report, 12,726 cases of rape were registered in Assam from 2016 to February 28, 2023.

“This means an average of 1,818 cases registered per year or five cases of rape registered per day. Of these, 452 cases were registered in Guwahati city alone. And of the 1,70,174 cases of crime against women during this period, 8,700 were registered in Guwahati,” he said.

“During this period, Assam had the highest rate of crime against women at 168.3 incidents per 1 lakh population compared to the national figure of 64.5. Delhi came second with a rate of 147.6 followed by Odisha with 137.8,” Mr. Kalita said.

