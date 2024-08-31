ADVERTISEMENT

Assam CM slams RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on namaz break rule

Updated - August 31, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 05:00 pm IST - RANCHI

Assam assembly abolished the Friday-namaz break in the name of shedding a vestige of colonial baggage; Tejashwi Yadav alleged Mr. Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity"

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 slammed senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on namaz break rule. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (August 31, 2024) slammed senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on namaz break rule and advised him to practice before preaching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Sarma was addressing media persons here on the occasion of former JMM leader Lobin Hembrom's joining BJP at the saffron party headquarter.

Hateful, baleful: On the Assam Chief Minister and communally sensitive remarks

"Tejashwi Yadav is criticising me but I want to ask him...is there any such practice in Bihar? You (Yadav) should have implemented four-hour break when you were deputy chief minister of Bihar. Practice it first before preaching," Mr. Sarma said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Yadav on Friday (August 30, 2024) had alleged Mr. Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity" after the Assam assembly scrapped a two-hour Jumma break.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"I will re-implement the two-hour Jumma break, if those who are advising me first put into practice four-hour break in their respective states," Mr. Sarma said.

Media bodies slam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for targeting scribe’s religious identity

He said that excluding Assam assembly, there is no provision of such practice of the British legacy from 1937 anywhere including in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Doing away with the two-hour Jumma break was not chief minister's decision but it is the decision of all Hindu and Muslim legislators. When the Assembly Speaker on Friday announced it, no Muslim MLA in the House raised any protest. There are 25 Muslim MLAs in Assam assembly out of total 126 legislators," he said.

The proposal to do away with this provision in the Rules of Procedures of the assembly was placed before the Rules Committee, headed by the Speaker, which unanimously agreed to drop the practice, he said.

Mr. Sarma said that the decision was being criticized only outside Assam, while the state legislators showed their commitment for working towards the development of the country.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US