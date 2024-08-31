GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assam CM slams RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on namaz break rule

Assam assembly abolished the Friday-namaz break in the name of shedding a vestige of colonial baggage; Tejashwi Yadav alleged Mr. Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity"

Updated - August 31, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Published - August 31, 2024 05:00 pm IST - RANCHI

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 slammed senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on namaz break rule.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on August 31 slammed senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on namaz break rule. | Photo Credit: ANI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday (August 31, 2024) slammed senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his remarks on namaz break rule and advised him to practice before preaching.

Mr. Sarma was addressing media persons here on the occasion of former JMM leader Lobin Hembrom's joining BJP at the saffron party headquarter.

Hateful, baleful: On the Assam Chief Minister and communally sensitive remarks

"Tejashwi Yadav is criticising me but I want to ask him...is there any such practice in Bihar? You (Yadav) should have implemented four-hour break when you were deputy chief minister of Bihar. Practice it first before preaching," Mr. Sarma said.

Mr. Yadav on Friday (August 30, 2024) had alleged Mr. Sarma of seeking "cheap popularity" after the Assam assembly scrapped a two-hour Jumma break.

"I will re-implement the two-hour Jumma break, if those who are advising me first put into practice four-hour break in their respective states," Mr. Sarma said.

Media bodies slam Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for targeting scribe’s religious identity

He said that excluding Assam assembly, there is no provision of such practice of the British legacy from 1937 anywhere including in Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha.

"Doing away with the two-hour Jumma break was not chief minister's decision but it is the decision of all Hindu and Muslim legislators. When the Assembly Speaker on Friday announced it, no Muslim MLA in the House raised any protest. There are 25 Muslim MLAs in Assam assembly out of total 126 legislators," he said.

The proposal to do away with this provision in the Rules of Procedures of the assembly was placed before the Rules Committee, headed by the Speaker, which unanimously agreed to drop the practice, he said.

Mr. Sarma said that the decision was being criticized only outside Assam, while the state legislators showed their commitment for working towards the development of the country.

Related Topics

Assam / state politics / Bharatiya Janata Party / minority group

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.