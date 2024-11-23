Assam bypolls results 2024: Ruling NDA allies secure early leads

The ruling NDA alliance in Assam has secured early leads in four of the five assembly constituencies where bypolls were held recently, officials said on Saturday (November 23).

In Behali, BJP's Diganta Ghatowal is leading by 1,091 votes over his nearest Congress rival Jayanta Bora while in Bongaigaon, AGP's Diptimayee Choudhury has taken a slender lead of 674 votes over her Congress opponent Brajenjit Singha.

In Sidli (ST) constituency, United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate Nirmal Kumar Brahma is ahead of his BPF rival Suddho Kumar Basumatary by 1,089 votes.

In Samaguri constituency, BJP’s Diplu Ranjan Sarmah is leading by 1,048 votes over his Congress rival Tanzil Hussain.

The trend of Dholai (SC) is yet to come in.

The counting of votes for five assembly constituencies where byelections were held on November 13 began amid tight security from 8 a.m. to decide the fate of 34 candidates.

Bypolls were held in the five assembly constituencies as these fell vacant following the election of the previous representatives to the Lok Sabha earlier this year.

The BJP contested in three of the five constituencies- Behali, Samaguri and Dholai (SC) while its alliance partner AGP and UPPL had put up candidates for Bongaigaon and Sidli(ST) seats respectively.

The Congress contested in all the five constituencies.

Around 75.67% of the electorate exercised their franchise in these five Assembly constituencies.