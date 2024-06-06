Assam BJP legislator defends his congratulations to Congress leader for poll victory

GUWAHATI

An MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party has defended his congratulatory message to Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi after he won the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Gogoi, the face of the Congress in the northeast, defeated incumbent Topon Kumar Gogoi of the BJP by 1,44,393 votes. The Congress leader had previously represented the Kaliabor constituency that ceased to exist after the 2023 delimitation exercise.

Mrinal Saikia, a former member of the extremist United Liberation Front of Asom, who represents the Khumtai Assembly constituency in eastern Assam, extended “special congratulations” to Mr. Gaurav Gogoi for his “amazing” win on June 4.

“This result is very significant in Jorhat many ways. The outcome proved that money, big publicity, overdoses of leaders and arrogant speeches does not always help to win elections,” he wrote on X.

‘BJP’s leader-centric politics’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma did not take kindly to Mr. Saikia’s post. “I think MLA Mrinal Saikia will not be with the BJP for too long. He is wishing Gaurav Gogoi instead of congratulating Prime Minister Modi,” he told journalists at the State BJP headquarters close to midnight on June 4. “Just as many Congress leaders joined the BJP in Assam, some of our leaders will also join them,” he added.

Mr. Saikia responded on June 5 by posting a photograph of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former Deputy Prime Minister Lal Krishna Advani, and former Human Resource Development Minister Murli Manohar Joshi.

“I joined BJP impressed by these great leaders, who taught us to respect others and give due respect to people irrespective of their political affiliation. I learned today from HCM @himantabiswa sir that to congratulate someone from the opposition is a crime nowadays,” he wrote.

Mr. Saikia also told journalists that the BJP could lose the 2026 Assembly election in Assam if it does not introspect now and stop its leader-centric politics. Noting that Jorhat has a large concentration of educated people who cannot relate to trash talk in the name of politics, he said that Congress candidate’s victory amplified this fact.

Mr. Saikia is not the only BJP leader who has been critical of the functioning style of governments headed by the party. Four-time MP Rajen Gohain was also critical of the “imports” from other parties mistreating or ignoring BJP veterans.

Christian groups slam Assam CM

The Assam Christian Forum and other church-based organisations in the northeast also criticised the Assam Chief Minister for stating that leaders of a particular community worked against the National Democratic Alliance in Manipur, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

Congress won four Lok Sabha seats in these States. The party defeated the BJP in Inner Manipur, the Naga People’s Front (NPF) in Outer Manipur, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) in Nagaland, and the National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya’s Tura constituency.

The NPF, NDPP, and NPP are members of the BJP-helmed NDA.

“It is very unfortunate that the CM should make such a statement. He conspicuously failed to mention that the candidates of the BJP and its allies who lost belong to the same faith he mentioned,” a leader of one of the Christian organisations said.

“The CM and his party should also introspect why the BJP lost the Inner Manipur seat where neither the Congress candidate nor a majority of the voters were Christians,” he added.

