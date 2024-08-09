ADVERTISEMENT

App to mitigate human-elephant conflict in Assam developed

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:48 am IST - GUWAHATI

Apart from the ‘Haati’ App An Assam-based biodiversity organisation has also prepared a solar fence manual toward coexistence with the jumbos

The Hindu Bureau

An elephant comes face-to-face with a rider near Guwahati, Assam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI: An Assam-based biodiversity organisation has developed a mobile phone application for all stakeholders toward mitigating human-elephant conflict and coexisting with the large animals in the State and elsewhere in the northeast.

The ‘HaatiApp’, envisaged as an early warning system about the presence of wild elephants in the proximity of human settlements, is scheduled to be launched along with a solar fence manual on August 10.

“The app will contain the ex-gratia application form against damages caused due to depredation by wild elephants,” said Bibhuti P. Lahkar, the head of Elephant Research and Conservation Division of Aarankak, the organisation that developed the HaatiApp with support from the SBI Foundation.

Villagers in Assam working on the installation of a solar fence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We will submit the filled-up ex-gratia application form to the forest division concerned on behalf of the victims of human-elephant conflicts to compliment the Assam Forest Department’s efforts to pay compensation,” he said.

Aaranyak also compiled a handbook in Assamese on solar-powered fences used as an effective tool to mitigate human-elephant conflicts. The handbook contains detailed information about solar fences, their utility, the functioning of each of the components of a solar fence, and the procedure of installation, management, and maintenance.

British Asian Trust and Darwin Initiative supported the solar fence manual, an Aaranyak spokesperson said.

