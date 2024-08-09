GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

App to mitigate human-elephant conflict in Assam developed

Apart from the ‘Haati’ App An Assam-based biodiversity organisation has also prepared a solar fence manual toward coexistence with the jumbos

Updated - August 09, 2024 11:51 am IST

Published - August 09, 2024 11:48 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
An elephant comes face-to-face with a rider near Guwahati, Assam.

An elephant comes face-to-face with a rider near Guwahati, Assam. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI: An Assam-based biodiversity organisation has developed a mobile phone application for all stakeholders toward mitigating human-elephant conflict and coexisting with the large animals in the State and elsewhere in the northeast.

The ‘HaatiApp’, envisaged as an early warning system about the presence of wild elephants in the proximity of human settlements, is scheduled to be launched along with a solar fence manual on August 10.

“The app will contain the ex-gratia application form against damages caused due to depredation by wild elephants,” said Bibhuti P. Lahkar, the head of Elephant Research and Conservation Division of Aarankak, the organisation that developed the HaatiApp with support from the SBI Foundation.

Villagers in Assam working on the installation of a solar fence.

Villagers in Assam working on the installation of a solar fence. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“We will submit the filled-up ex-gratia application form to the forest division concerned on behalf of the victims of human-elephant conflicts to compliment the Assam Forest Department’s efforts to pay compensation,” he said.

Aaranyak also compiled a handbook in Assamese on solar-powered fences used as an effective tool to mitigate human-elephant conflicts. The handbook contains detailed information about solar fences, their utility, the functioning of each of the components of a solar fence, and the procedure of installation, management, and maintenance.

British Asian Trust and Darwin Initiative supported the solar fence manual, an Aaranyak spokesperson said.

Related Topics

animal / nature and wildlife / Assam / technology (general)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.