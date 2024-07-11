ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-party activities during Lok Sabha polls: Assam Congress to review complaints

Updated - July 11, 2024 09:01 am IST

Published - July 11, 2024 09:00 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Disciplinary Action Committee received 35 complaints from six of the State’s 35 districts

The Hindu Bureau

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah (extreme left) with members of the Disciplinary Action Committee in Guwahati on July 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has issued a notice to all party members to review and take action on complaints received regarding anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress won three of Assam’s 14 parliamentary seats, elections which were held in three phases from April 19 to May 7. The party had won the same number of seats in 2019.

“An official notice was given to all party members regarding the placement of complaints of anti-party activities in the Lok Sabha elections after the first meeting of the Disciplinary Action Committee,” State Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora said.

The committee was formed recently with Nripen Thakuria as its chairperson, Bobbeeta Sharma as the co-chairperson, and Shirazul Hussain Saikia as the member secretary. Its meeting was held at the initiative and in the presence of State party president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“We have received 35 complaints from six of the State’s 35 districts so far. Action will be taken after the committee members assess the complaints and meet with the people concerned,” Mr Bora said on July 10 night.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US