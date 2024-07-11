GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anti-party activities during Lok Sabha polls: Assam Congress to review complaints

The Disciplinary Action Committee received 35 complaints from six of the State’s 35 districts

Updated - July 11, 2024 09:01 am IST

Published - July 11, 2024 09:00 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah (extreme left) with members of the Disciplinary Action Committee in Guwahati on July 10.

Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah (extreme left) with members of the Disciplinary Action Committee in Guwahati on July 10. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

GUWAHATI The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has issued a notice to all party members to review and take action on complaints received regarding anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress won three of Assam’s 14 parliamentary seats, elections which were held in three phases from April 19 to May 7. The party had won the same number of seats in 2019.

“An official notice was given to all party members regarding the placement of complaints of anti-party activities in the Lok Sabha elections after the first meeting of the Disciplinary Action Committee,” State Congress spokesperson Bedabrata Bora said.

The committee was formed recently with Nripen Thakuria as its chairperson, Bobbeeta Sharma as the co-chairperson, and Shirazul Hussain Saikia as the member secretary. Its meeting was held at the initiative and in the presence of State party president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

“We have received 35 complaints from six of the State’s 35 districts so far. Action will be taken after the committee members assess the complaints and meet with the people concerned,” Mr Bora said on July 10 night.

