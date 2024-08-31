Anti-meat activist gets ‘barbecued’ in Assam

GUWAHATI

An animal rights activist in Guwahati got ‘barbecued’ on Friday for a ‘meat is murder’ campaign ahead of World Day for the End of Speciesism observed annually on August 31.

Smeared with blood and wearing an outfit resembling charred skin, the activist lay on a makeshift charcoal grill in support of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India to convey the message that all animals, including humans, are made of flesh and feel pain.

The message also conveyed that “eating meat means eating the corpses of sentient beings who valued their lives and do not want to die”, a PETA statement said.

“We are urging passers-by disturbed by the idea of a human barbecue to fuel up with fortifying and delicious vegan meals rather than the bodies of mutilated animals,” PETA India campaigns coordinator Utkarsh Garg said.

The animal rights group said the meat, egg, and dairy industries raise a huge number of animals in vast warehouses in severe confinement. Vegan meals spare animals immense suffering, it added.

“People who eat vegan reduce their risk of developing heart disease, diabetes, and cancer, and help prevent future pandemics — SARS, bird flu, swine flu, Ebola, and HIV — all stemmed from confining or killing animals for food,” PETA India said.

“Moreover, raising animals for food is a leading cause of water pollution and land degradation, and a United Nations report concluded that a global shift towards veganism is necessary to combat the worst effects of the climate catastrophe,” it said.

