Aiming to eradicate child marriage by 2026: Assam CM

The Assam government disbursed the first instalment under the Nijut Moina scheme for 10 lakh female students on the condition that they remain unmarried till the completion of their degree course

Updated - October 07, 2024 01:10 am IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday (October 6, 2024) said his government aims to eradicate child marriage in the State by 2026.

He announced the government’s resolve while disbursing the first instalment under the Mukha Mantri Nijut Moina, a scheme for girls to receive a fixed monthly payment to pursue higher education on the condition that they remain unmarried till the completion of their degree course.

Assam model helps slash child marriage by 81%: Report

The scheme, with a projected outlay of ₹1,500 crore, entails transferring a fixed amount to the accounts of 10 lakh girl students.

The first instalment for 1.6 lakh students identified for the first year was timed with Navratri. The amount would be credited to the accounts of these students on the 11th of every month from November onward.

“The rules are simple. Each beneficiary must attend regular classes, maintain good academic performance, and demonstrate discipline,” the Chief Minister said.

“The scheme does not apply to the daughters of Ministers, MPs, and MLAs. A beneficiary cannot marry until she completes her graduation,” he said.

Muslim body favours UCC, Assam’s decision against child marriage

The Chief Minister said the government’s crackdown on child marriage led to significant improvements in the maternal and infant mortality rates in Assam. “Nijut Moina is an endeavour to intensify the battle against child marriage by reducing the economic burden on the parents or guardians of the girls seeking higher education,” he said.

The monthly stipend for girls enrolled in class XII, first year of graduation, and post-graduation (BEd included) first year will be ₹1,000, ₹1,250, and ₹2,500 for 10 months. There is no bar on marriage for girls pursuing post-graduate courses.

Published - October 07, 2024 01:09 am IST

