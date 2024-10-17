8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derail in Assam; no casualties reported

The Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express that left Agartala this morning derailed at Dibalong station in Assam at 3.55 p.m., a spokesperson of the Railways said.

“Eight coaches, including the power car and the engine of the train, got derailed. However, no casualty or major injuries have been reported,” the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway zone said.

The accident took place in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section under Lumding division.

According to railway officials, Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Train have already left for the site from Lumding along with senior officials of the division to supervise the rescue and restoration works.

“Running of trains over the Lumding-Badarpur single line section has been suspended. Helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120, 03674 263126,” the CPRO said.

