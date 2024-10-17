ADVERTISEMENT

8 coaches of Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Express derail in Assam; no casualties reported

Updated - October 17, 2024 06:39 pm IST - New Delhi

The accident took place in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section under Lumding division of Assam; helpline numbers at Lumding are: 03674 263120, 03674 263126

PTI

Derailed coaches of the Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express train are seen after the accident in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on October 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Mumbai-bound Lokmanya Tilak Express that left Agartala this morning derailed at Dibalong station in Assam at 3.55 p.m., a spokesperson of the Railways said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: What can the Railways do to stop accidents? | Explained

“Eight coaches, including the power car and the engine of the train, got derailed. However, no casualty or major injuries have been reported,” the CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway zone said.

The accident took place in the Lumding-Bardarpur Hill section under Lumding division.

People stand near the derailed coaches of the Agartala-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Express train in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on October 17, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

According to railway officials, Accident Relief Train and Accident Relief Medical Train have already left for the site from Lumding along with senior officials of the division to supervise the rescue and restoration works.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Running of trains over the Lumding-Badarpur single line section has been suspended. Helpline numbers at Lumding are 03674 263120, 03674 263126,” the CPRO said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US