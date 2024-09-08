ADVERTISEMENT

A week after quitting as Assam Trinamool Congress chief, Ripun Bora returns to Congress

Published - September 08, 2024 12:28 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Only Congress can uproot the Bharatiya Janata Party from the State, Ripun Bora said at the party’s extended executive meeting in eastern Assam’s Charaideo

The Hindu Bureau

Ripun Bora. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A week after quitting as the Assam Trinamool Congress president, former MP Ripun Bora returned to Congress on Sunday (September 8, 2024).

He rejoined the party along with his supporters at the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee’s extended executive meeting in eastern Assam’s Charaideo in the presence of the All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Assam, Jitendra Singh and State party president Bhupen Kumar Borah.

“I am proud to return to my old home from which I stayed away for two-and-a-half years. I realised staying in Trinamool would only divide votes. We need to strengthen Congress because it is the only party that can uproot the Bharatiya Janata Party from Assam,” he said after his ‘ghar wapsi’.

“We are happy to have him back as a party worker without any condition. Congress is in his DNA,” Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Bora was the State Congress president from 2016 to 2021 but switched to the Trinamool in 2022 after pressure mounted on him for the party’s electoral loss under his leadership in 2021. He was Assam’s Education Minister during the 15-year Congress rule under Tarun Gogoi.

