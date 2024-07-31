68 schools in Assam protected areas, NGT told

GUWAHATI

A total of 68 primary schools have been set up in a wildlife sanctuary and an adjoining reserve forest, the Assam Forest Department has told the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

Many of these schools in the Sonai-Rupai Wildlife Sanctuary and the Charduar Reserve Forest of north-central Assam’s Sonitpur district are covered by Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, the Centre’s flagship programme for elementary education.

In an affidavit on July 15, Assam’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Head of Forest Force, Rajpal Singh said Sonai-Rupai and Charduar are two of five protected areas in the Nameri National Park (also a tiger reserve) and Sonai-Rupai Conservation Landscape under encroachment. The other three are Balipara Reserve Forest, Senglimari Reserve Forest, and Naduar Reserve Forest.

The affidavit was submitted to the NGT’s Eastern Zone in reply to a petition filed by environmental activist Dilip Nath, who raised concerns about large-scale encroachment in these protected areas.

According to the affidavit, 50,241 hectares out of a total of 73,524.86 hectares across the five protected areas are under encroachment since the late 1990s, inhabited by more than 3,00,000 people from the Schedule Caste, Scheduled Tribe, and backward classes. The forest area under encroachment works out to 68.33%.

The Forest Department claimed it evicted the encroachers from 10,000 hectares of forest land. The uncleared stretches include Satai Hills within the Balipara Reserve Forest, a critical habitat for wildlife covering 6,122 hectares.

The department stated that the people who settled in the forestlands after migrating from other areas filed 23,028 claims under the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act of 2006 in three of the five protected areas, including Sonai-Rupai.

“The Forest Department has opposed the issuance of forest land titles to these settlers on the ground, saying that they encroached on forest land, destroying pristine wildlife habitats and further degrading the ecosystem by planning commercial crops,” it stated in the affidavit.

On February 9, the district land committee rejected all 4,157 claims from Sonai-Rupai, the department said.

Education at stake

The department, however, said removing the 68 schools set up inside Sonai-Rupai and Charduar would “seriously impact the educational growth” of more than 3,000 children studying therein. It said the children, considering their age, should not be disturbed unless the families are rehabilitated out of Sonai-Rupain and Charduar.

It was also noted in the affidavit that a sluice gate on the Siloni River, a five km road, and a ring well were constructed by the government departments concerned inside the wildlife sanctuary without clearance from the Forest Department.

The Forest Department said a draft comprehensive plan aimed at restoring the forest cover in the critical landscape to a considerable extent would be submitted by the last week of September 2024.

Mr Nath said more than 40,000 people were settled in Sonai-Rupai after it was declared a wildlife sanctuary on October 12, 1998. The sanctuary gradually lost the rare pygmy hog, the smallest of its kind on earth, and trees such as bonsun (Phoebe hainesiana).

The settlement was in gross violations of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972, the Forest (Conservation) Act of 1980, and the Assam Forest Protection Force Act of 1986 apart from the Forest Rights Act of 2006 about traditional forest dwellers and Article 21 of the Constitution.

“The BJP-led government in Assam created some forest villages for allotment of land to the families who were settled earlier,” Mr. Nath said.

In its order, the NGT directed the Assam Chief Secretary to file an affidavit providing details of officers who permitted such extension construction in gross violation of the relevant rules. “The affidavit must also explain the inaction of the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests under whose very nose such illegal activities were allowed to go on since 2017,” it said.