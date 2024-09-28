ADVERTISEMENT

17 Bangladesh nationals apprehended in Assam for entering India illegally, sent back: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Updated - September 28, 2024 03:34 pm IST - Guwahati

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the State for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, officials claim

PTI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Seventeen Bangladeshis, including eight children, were sent back on Saturday (September 28, 2024) after they were apprehended in Assam for allegedly entering India illegally, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today," he said in a post on X, sharing a photo of the illegal immigrants.

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the State for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, and sent back, officials said.

