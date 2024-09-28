GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

17 Bangladesh nationals apprehended in Assam for entering India illegally, sent back: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the State for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, officials claim

Updated - September 28, 2024 03:34 pm IST - Guwahati

PTI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Seventeen Bangladeshis, including eight children, were sent back on Saturday (September 28, 2024) after they were apprehended in Assam for allegedly entering India illegally, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

"Taking firm stance against infiltration, @assampolice pushed back 9 Bangladeshis and 8 children across the border in the wee hours today," he said in a post on X, sharing a photo of the illegal immigrants.

Around 100 people have so far been apprehended in the State for illegally entering the country following turmoil in Bangladesh, and sent back, officials said.

Published - September 28, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Assam / Bangladesh / illegal immigrants

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.