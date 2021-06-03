Assam to take up dam-induced flood issue with Bhutan, sister States

Water released from hydroelectric projects upstream cause large-scale inundation

The Assam government has decided to take up the issue of flash floods caused by the release of water from dams upstream in Bhutan and neighbouring States in the northeast.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting attended by Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and Agriculture Minister Atul Bora on Wednesday. The meeting was held to discuss various flood and erosion-related issues, including the impact on Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, with Assam already experiencing pre-monsoon showers.

“Release of water from Doyang (Nagaland), Ranganadi (Arunachal Pradesh) and dams in Bhutan causes largescale inundation in Assam, and the authorities concerned need to be told not to release water simultaneously,” Mr. Bora said on Thursday.

Since one of the dams (Kurichhu) was in Bhutan, the matter would be taken up at the level of the Chief Minister for further communication with the country, he added.

Mr. Hazarika said the government would take up measures to protect Kaziranga from erosion. The Brahmaputra runs between two segments of the park, the larger swathe on the southern bank more prone to erosion.

Ensuring a flood and erosion-free Assam was one of the electoral promises of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its regional allies.