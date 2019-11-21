Assam Rifles personnel, unidentified persons exchange fire in Manipur

There was an exchange of fire between the personnel of 19 Assam Rifles deployed at the border district of Chandel in Manipur and some unidentified persons at 2.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Details are awaited. So far, there is no official confirmation on any casualty.

Official sources said that the miscreants armed with ‘sophisticated’ weapons, including automatic rifles, cordoned off the 19 Assam Rifles at Selon village in the tribal-dominated hill district. Besides, lethod bombs were fired by the attackers.

The personnel also retaliated by opening fire towards the attackers. Officials said that the exchange of fire lasted for more than 30 minutes. However, the attackers retreated as additional personnel from other camps started rushing towards the Assam Rifles camp area.

District police and paramilitary personnel later searched the nearby areas. However, no arrest has been made.

A large number of central forces have been stationed at Manipur for some weeks now in anticipation of violent reactions from some armed groups against the Naga agreement and the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 which, it is said, will hurt the interest of Manipur.

Police commandos have been conducting search operations in some of the valley districts in Manipur to ensure that there is no untoward incident during the upcoming Sangai Festival. Civil society organisations plan to boycott the festival in protest against the refusal of the BJP-led government to summon a special session of the Assembly to oppose the agreement and Bill.

Sunil Karam, the coordinator of the apex body COCOMI, had appealed to people associated with the festival not to participate. However, the government has taken it as a big challenge and is planning to organise it at any cost.