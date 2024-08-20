GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Assam Police push back four Bangladesh infiltrators in two separate incidents

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma raised concern over the illegal infiltration from Bangladeshi borders, stating that the situation can force some people to come to India.

Updated - August 20, 2024 12:23 pm IST

Published - August 20, 2024 12:16 pm IST - Dhubri (Assam)

ANI
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Assam Police on Monday (August 19, 2024) night apprehended three Bangladeshi nationals who entered India from the Tripura side. The three individuals were later pushed back to the Bangladesh side.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the report in a post on X, "The individuals were identified as MD Abu Shaid, son of Abdul Adud from Akhila village, Rajshahi district; Asadul Islam, son of the late Atabur Rahman from Godagari village, Rajshahi district; and MD Sarwar, son of MD Satabur Rahaman, also from Godagari village, Rajshahi district. One of them was found with an Aadhaar card, having entered India for the second time, All three intended to travel to Chennai for labour work. They have since been pushed back to Bangladesh."

Ex-Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia’s bank accounts to be unfrozen after 17 years

Meanwhile, Assam Police pushed back another infiltrator from Bangladesh on Monday (August 19, 2024). The infiltrator identified as Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi Authorities.

Taking to X, Mr. Sarma shared, "Assam Police pushed back an infiltrator from Bangladesh. Lipi Akhtar from Dhaka Division was handed back to Bangladeshi Authorities a short while ago. Earlier she was apprehended at Dhubri by Assam Police. The investigation has revealed that Akhtar entered Indian territory on the early hours of August 18 at Sukchar, South Salmara District on foot, after multiple bus and boat rides spanning over 24 hours."

He said that a manhunt is underway to trace other infiltrators. "After taking shelter at a house in Sukchar, she proceeded to Dhubri by boat where she was intercepted. A manhunt is underway to trace other accomplices/ infiltrators," he further shared.

Earlier amid the ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh, CM Sarma raised concern over the illegal infiltration from Bangladeshi borders, stating that the situation can force some people to come to India.

Bangladesh’s interim government focused on improving law and order situation, says new security adviser

On the situation in Bangladesh, Mr. Sarma said, “The incident that happened in Bangladesh is concerning; there are two angles. One is that if such unrest continues in Bangladesh, then some people will be forced to come to India so we have to secure our borders.”

The CM also voiced the possibility of Bangladesh becoming a safe ground for terrorist activities in the future.

