Assam police officer accused in SI exam scam arrested

Earlier, the former SP of Karimganj Kumar Sanjit Krishna had a meeting with senior officials at DGP office

The Assam police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Thursday arrested a police officer accused in the sub-inspector recruitment exam scam 24 hours after he had gone “missing.”

A police spokesperson said Kumar Sanjit Krishna, the former Superintendent of Police of southern Assam’s Karimganj district, turned up at the office of Director-General of Police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta where he had a marathon meeting with senior officials.

“His arrest followed a medical test. He would be produced before a competent court tomorrow [on Friday],” the spokesperson said.

The name of the former Karimganj SP, the brother of Assam’s Chief Secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, had cropped up after the CID interrogated one Rubul Ali, an accused in the leaking of question papers of the exam to recruit 597 unarmed sub-inspectors.

Some 66,000 candidates were answering the questions on September 20 when the exam was cancelled after the leaked question paper went viral on social media.

Ali, in his confession, said the question papers were leaked from Mr. Krishna’s office and that he was allowed to take photographs of the pages for ₹40 lakh. He also said he had sent the photographs to BJP leader Diban Deka, who was arrested on October 1.

Mr. Krishna was interrogated separately by Additional DGP (Law and Order) G.P. Singh and senior CID officials on Monday. But he went “missing” from Tuesday.

Officials said the CID raided Mr. Krishna’s house as well as that of Prasanta Dutta, the Additional SP of Karimganj district, also accused in the exam paper leak.

The police had earlier arrested retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police P.K. Dutta for his alleged involvement in the scam. At least 45 others, including some of the 50 candidates who had appeared for the “written test” at a Guwahati guesthouse a day ahead of the scheduled test, have also been arrested.

The State Level Police Recruitment Board has rescheduled the exam on November 22.