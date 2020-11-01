Assam-Mizoram border row continues

GUWAHATI

01 November 2020 22:09 IST

Assam groups not keen on lifting blockade after Mizoram decides not to withdraw forces from disputed areas

The Assam-Mizoram border row continued for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday with the authorities of both the States failing to make local groups in southern Assam lift the indefinite economic blockade.

The boundary dispute flared up last week after a brief lull after the Mizoram government decided not to withdraw its forces allegedly occupying parts of Assam. Consequently, more than 100 trucks carrying essentials and vehicles with Mizoram-bound passengers have been stranded in southern Assam’s Cachar and Karimganj districts.

Mizoram’s Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has written to his Assam counterpart Jishnu Barua, who took over charge on October 31, seeking police protection for the stranded vehicles along the National Highway 306 (lifeline of Mizoram).

Mr. Chuaungo also sought action against Assam police personnel who had allegedly left Mizoram-bound vehicles, including oil tankers, at the mercy of the agitators on the Assam side of the border instead of escorting them to safety.

“The district administrations of Kolasib [Mizoram] and Cachar [Assam] can work out the detailed logistics. As the issue has gained much urgency, I request your quick positive response in the matter,” Mr. Chuaungo wrote.

Mr. Barua said efforts were on to restore normality along the border.

Key agenda

Assam’s Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said resolving boundary dispute with other States was on top of the State government and the Bharatiya Janata Party’s agenda. “The Centre will take up the issue after the Assembly elections in five-six months,” he added.

Mizoram, meanwhile, has been ferrying fuel and cooking gas from Manipur and Tripura because of the blockade on the more convenient and shorter roads through Assam.

The situation on the border had taken an ugly turn on October 17 after some 20 shops and houses were burnt and more than 50 people injured in attacks and counter-attacks by people on either side. A Bengali medium school was later bombed.