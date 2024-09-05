ADVERTISEMENT

Assam-Meghalaya joint panel to study ‘flood war’ by private university

Published - September 05, 2024 09:24 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya flattened hills on its campus, situated along the border, causing floods in Guwahati

The Hindu Bureau

Water pumps being used to flush out water from the flooded street after heavy rainfall in Guwahati. File | Photo Credit: ANI

GUWAHATI

ADVERTISEMENT

Assam and Meghalaya have decided to form a joint committee to look into the allegation that a private university was causing floods in Guwahati by flattening hills on the border between the two States.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma accused the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) of waging a ‘flood jihad’ when much of Guwahati was inundated on August 5 after torrential rains. The university is on a low hill in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi district bordering the southern edge of Guwahati.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following ‘flood jihad’ barb, Assam CM says State govt will move NGT against Meghalaya varsity for Guwahati water logging

On Thursday, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma told journalists in Shillong that the two States had agreed to form a “small committee” to address the concerns raised by the Assam government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“I had a conversation with the Assam Chief Minister recently and we decided to form a joint committee with officials from both States to look into the concerns raised by Assam and others,” he said.

“The committee would be formed within a week to resolve most of the issues,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lashing out at the USTM after the August 5 ‘urban flood’, Mr. Sarma said the university flattened four to five hills on its campus to build new structures. This caused artificial floods in Guwahati and adjoining areas, he claimed.

Causing floods is a terrorist offence in proposed Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill to replace Indian Penal Code

“Rainwater used to enter Guwahati slowly earlier. The flow became faster since the USTM was established,” he said.

Mahbubul Hoque, an entrepreneur from southern Assam’s Barak Valley, is the founder-chancellor of the USTM, which was established in 2011.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Assam / Meghalaya

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US