Assam, Meghalaya CMs meet Amit Shah on boundary issues

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma during their meeting in New Delhi on January 20, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@himantabiswa via PTI

20 January 2022 22:03 IST

Union Home Minister apprised of regional committee reports.

The Chief Ministers of Assam and Meghalaya met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi to apprise him of the agreement reached between the two States regarding the decades-old boundary dispute.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet that he and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma “apprised Hon HM on the outcomes of discussions held between Assam & Meghalaya governments to resolve the border disputes amicably. We’re grateful for his guidance”.

Mr. Sangma tweeted that the Home Minister was apprised of the regional committee reports. He added that the Ministry of Home Affairs will examine the reports and both the Chief Ministers will meet Mr. Shah again after January 26.

Assam and Meghalaya have agreed to resolve differences at six places along their border that covers 36 villages. The boundary dispute between the two States has lingered for more than five decades.

Mr. Sangma had earlier told reporters in Shillong on Wednesday that “the willingness of the people in specific areas has been one of the main driving forces or the principles on the basis of which we have reached most of the conclusion in most of the areas”.

“We have also considered ethnicity as something very important. Both the Assam and the Meghalaya governments have felt strongly that any of the State may try to claim an area but the people living in that area, if they don’t wish to be in a particular State, one cannot force them,” the Press Trust of India quoted him on Wednesday.