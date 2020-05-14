Assam journalist asked to appear before NIA on anti-CAA stir

A digital media reporter in Assam has been called by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.

“I have not been issued any summons. An Additional Superintendent of Police, identifying himself as D.R. Singh, called me, asking me to go to their office in Sonapur for some information about an NIA case registered in Guwahati. I have been told to report at 12 noon tomorrow (Friday),” Manash Jyoti Baruah with the Mirror of Assam portal, told The Hindu on Thursday.

Sonapur is about 30 km east of Guwahati

“I knew from the case number that it was related to the arrest of (peasant leader) Akhil Gogoi and the anti-CAA protests that claimed a few lives last year,” said Mr. Baruah, who earlier worked for a television channel.

Earlier, the NIA had summoned Right To Information activist Bhaben Handique to Sonapur on May 9 in the same case involving anti-CAA protestors, which included Mr. Gogoi, under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Mr. Handique, convenor of the civil society group Swaraj Asom, said he was grilled for three hours. “I was asked about my association with Akhil since my college days. I was also asked why I left the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (founded by Mr. Gogoi) a few years ago and about Akhil’s Maoist links,” he said.

He added that he has been questioned repeatedly by one agency or the other for supporting the anti-CAA movement.