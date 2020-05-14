National

Assam journalist asked to appear before NIA on anti-CAA stir

An RTI activist was earlier summoned in the same Dec. 2019 case

A digital media reporter in Assam has been called by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case related to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in December 2019.

Also read | Assam party launches anti-CAA helpline

“I have not been issued any summons. An Additional Superintendent of Police, identifying himself as D.R. Singh, called me, asking me to go to their office in Sonapur for some information about an NIA case registered in Guwahati. I have been told to report at 12 noon tomorrow (Friday),” Manash Jyoti Baruah with the Mirror of Assam portal, told The Hindu on Thursday.

Sonapur is about 30 km east of Guwahati

“I knew from the case number that it was related to the arrest of (peasant leader) Akhil Gogoi and the anti-CAA protests that claimed a few lives last year,” said Mr. Baruah, who earlier worked for a television channel.

Earlier, the NIA had summoned Right To Information activist Bhaben Handique to Sonapur on May 9 in the same case involving anti-CAA protestors, which included Mr. Gogoi, under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Mr. Handique, convenor of the civil society group Swaraj Asom, said he was grilled for three hours. “I was asked about my association with Akhil since my college days. I was also asked why I left the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (founded by Mr. Gogoi) a few years ago and about Akhil’s Maoist links,” he said.

He added that he has been questioned repeatedly by one agency or the other for supporting the anti-CAA movement.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Citizenship Amendment Act
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 7:27:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/assam-journalist-asked-to-appear-before-nia-on-anti-caa-stir/article31584189.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY